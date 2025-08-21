Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan welcomes 30 more war-affected Ukrainian children for rehabilitation

Azerbaijan welcomes 30 more war-affected Ukrainian children for rehabilitation
Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection

Another 30 Ukrainian children affected by the war have arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in a social-psychological rehabilitation program organized by the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

To help stabilize the children’s emotional state and support their integration into society, they will receive medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation services through a 10-day program at the Agency's Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The program includes individual consultations, group therapy sessions, as well as yoga and dance therapy conducted by psychologists.

The children will join excursions to recreational areas in Gabala and Sheki, also visiting historical and architectural monuments.

Up to 300 Ukrainian children have already received socio-psychological rehabilitation services in Azerbaijan as part of the program.


