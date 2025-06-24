Azerbaijan welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We welcome the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in its statement regarding the ceasefire between Israel and Iran", News.Az reports.

"This development is a significant step toward de-escalation and the restoration of stability in the region.

We commend the efforts of all parties involved in facilitating this ceasefire and call for its full implementation to prevent further loss of life and suffering.

We stand ready to support initiatives aimed at fostering lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region," the statement read.

