Azerbaijan welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Azerbaijan on Tuesday welcomed the Gaza peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

“We welcome the announcement of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict proposed by the U.S. President Donald J. Trump,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.

“A sustainable and just peace requires sincere commitment, mutual trust, and respect for international law,” the ministry stated.

“The exchange of prisoners and hostages, and addressing humanitarian needs of the population are vital to pave the way for long-term stabilization and political settlement through building confidence and easing tensions.”

“Only through dialogue and goodwill a long-lasting settlement, with the two-state solution at its core, can be achieved,” it added.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 20-point plan that he said, if implemented, will end Israel's war on the besieged Gaza Strip and lead to the release of all hostages who are being held there.

"This afternoon, after extensive consultation with our friends and partners throughout the region, I'm formally releasing our principles for peace, which people have really liked, I must say," Trump told reporters at the White House during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said Hamas remains the only party which has not accepted his proposal yet, though it is unclear if the Palestinian group received it before it was officially published by the White House shortly before the press conference.

"Everyone else has accepted it, but I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer. But if not, as you know Bibi, you'd have our full backing to do what you would have to do," he said, referring to Netanyahu by a nickname. "Everyone understands that the ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region, and that danger is caused by Hamas."

News.Az