Azerbaijan secured the championship with a 21–13 victory over Türkiye in the final, after defeating Egypt 22–15 in the semifinal round, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.
Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 basketball team crowned Islamic Games champions
Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee
The Azerbaijani women’s national 3x3 basketball team captured the gold medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.
