Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 basketball team crowned Islamic Games champions

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 basketball team crowned Islamic Games champions
Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee

The Azerbaijani women’s national 3x3 basketball team captured the gold medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      