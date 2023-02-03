Azerbaijan working to return residents to Zabukh, Sus villages, cities of Shusha, Lachin, Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year, the return of Azerbaijanis to their former places of residence in Zabukh, Sus villages, cities of Shusha, Lachin and Zangilan, must be ensured, said Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Rovshan Rzayev during the meeting of the board of committee, News.az reports.

He noted that currently, the committee is facing huge tasks in connection with the implementation of measures envisaged in the First State Program on ‘Great Return’.

The chairman said that all efforts have been put into fully implementing the mentioned tasks.

On Nov. 16, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev approved the First State Program on ‘Great Return’. The program contains many important points related to the rapid development of the lands liberated from Armenian occupation and their sustainable settlement.

News.az

News.Az