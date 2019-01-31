Azerbaijan works systematically to strengthen stability, develop economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is carrying out systematic work to strengthen stability and develop the economy, Director of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at the Institute of International Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry Stanislav Chernyavsky said on Jan. 30.

Chernyavsky made the remarks in Baku during the Moscow-Baku video-conference entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan: agenda for 2019," organized at the press-center of Trend news agency.

"On January 29, the Azerbaijani president signed a decree on development of regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the next four years, which is a very important step," he said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s economic development, Chernyavsky stressed that so far, Azerbaijan has received revenues worth $91 million through its three satellites.

"The country demonstrates its will to sovereignty to be at the head of the non-aligned countries,” he said. “This year Azerbaijan has been chairing the Non-Aligned Movement. The further meeting through OPEC also testifies Azerbaijan’s authority."

He also stressed that Azerbaijan has recently strengthened its international positions and Azerbaijani diplomats play a great role here.

"Professional Azerbaijani diplomats were trained over the past ten years,” he said. “One of the results of their highly professional work is the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed in Aktau, which was a key point in the further practical implementation of the convention."

He added that the mechanism of five Caspian countries, which will continue to deal with the practical implementation of the agreements, was preserved.

Speaking about the cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the education sector, Chernyavsky stressed the upcoming opening of a branch of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in Baku.

