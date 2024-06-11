Azerbaijani, German FMs keen to further expand Baku-Berlin cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Berlin, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

During the meeting, the ministers said they attach great importance to Azerbaijan-Germany relations, affirming their commitment to further expanding bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.The parties pointed out that the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan opens up additional opportunities for Baku-Berlin cooperation.Minister Bayramov informed his German counterpart about the post-conflict regional situation, the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the existing problems and opportunities within the peace process framework. He stressed that the continuing claim to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan inthe Constitution of Armenia remains an obstacle to signing a peace treaty.The top Azerbaijani and German diplomats also discussed other regional issues of common interest.

News.Az