Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs discuss strategic partnership over phone

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Jeyhun Bayramov and Dmytro Kuleba, had a phone call on 13 May 2024 to discuss cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including in transportation, energy, and humanitarian areas, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the phone call, they expressed satisfaction with the current level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.It was noted that relations between the two countries and peoples are based on historical foundations and are developing in accordance with norms and principles of international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.The Ukrainian side emphasized the importance of the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine and expressed gratitude for it.Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual and regional cooperation, as well as on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az