Azerbaijani Air Defense Units conduct tactical-special exercise

As part of the 2024 training plan, Air Defense Units conducted a tactical-special exercise, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

“During the exercise, the combat crews of the divisions of the S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile complexes brought the equipment to combat state, marched to the position areas, moved to the starting positions and accomplished the tasks on preparing and masking the area.In the exercise, the tasks on protecting important facilities from air attack, repelling imaginary enemy rocket attacks were also successfully fulfilled.The focus of conducting the exercise is to increase the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of military personnel, as well as to maintain high-level combat capability of air defense units,” Defense Ministry said.

News.Az