Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia: "Our citizens actively participate in voting"

The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu voted at the polling station opened in the embassy.

The ambassador gave information on the process of work of polling stations opened in Russia.

He noted that the election day is an important day in the life of every people, every state: "The people choose their leader. I sincerely believe that the wise Azerbaijani people will make the right choice, there is no doubt about it. In recent years, all have witnessed the great successes of Azerbaijan. Everyone can see how Azerbaijan is developing every day. Of course, we carried out preparatory work at the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia. We expect about 1500 Azerbaijani citizens to vote today. The polling station was opened at 08.00 local time. The voting continues. There are 3 polling stations in Russia. These are the stations opened along with Moscow in our consulates in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. According to preliminary data, Azerbaijani citizens actively participate in the voting process. All are in a good mood. Taking this opportunity, I wish the Azerbaijani people new successes."

