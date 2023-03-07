Azerbaijani ambassador to US holds discussions at Baker Institute

As part of the Texas trip, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United States Khazar Ibrahim held discussions with students around global and regional issues at the Rice University’s Baker Institute, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington.

He also met with the Azerbaijanis living in Houston and nearby cities.

The ambassador is visiting the State of Texas to participate in the 41st "CERAWeek" energy conference.

News.Az