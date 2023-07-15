Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders reconfirmed their unequivocal commitment to 1991 Almaty Declaration: European Council President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We discussed all issues on the agenda. The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders once again fully reconfirmed their respect for the other country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, based on the understanding Armenia’s territory covers 29.800 km2 and Azerbaijan’s 86.600 km2,” said President of the European Council Charles Michel as he made press remarks on the outcomes of the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, News.Az reports.

“Both leaders reconfirmed their unequivocal commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration as a political framework for the delimitation,” Charles Michel noted.

