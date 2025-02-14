Azerbaijani and Israeli discuss regional issues

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Friday with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, the latest developments in the region, and the situation in the Gazza Strip.

The FMs also discussed the cooperation between the two countries across security, high technologies, aerospace industry, mutual investments, energy and other domains.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern.

News.Az