Azerbaijani and Russian MFAs held consultations in Baku

In accordance with the "Plan of consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for 2021-2022", signed on June 29, 2021, regular consultations on European and regional security issues were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Russia, News.az reports citing the press service of Azerbaijan's MFA.

Delegations headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko exchanged views on European security issues, issues on the agenda of European regional organizations and on the situation with regional security.

Emphasizing the importance of the full implementation of the tripartite statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia dated November 10, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021, the parties discussed in this context the current situation on various aspects of the normalization process at the post-conflict stage between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On June 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, who arrived in Azerbaijan to hold political consultations.

