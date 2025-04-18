Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces explore future cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation led by Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, who is currently on an official visit to the country.

First, the delegation arrived at Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument. Then the guests visited the graves of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor and honored their blessed memory, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

In the Alley of Martyrs, the guests also visited the graves of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland, and the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery, laying wreaths and flowers.

Welcoming the guests, the Minister of Defense expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister emphasized that the current Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, as well as friendly and fraternal relations are based on mutual trust and support.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed pleasure with his visits to the brotherly country and meetings held there, commended the organization of international exercises conducted in the Republic of Türkiye and the professionalism of servicemen.

Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, in his turn, thanked for the sincere welcome and hospitality, expressing his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan. The high-ranking guest also highlighted the positive impact of Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations, which have reached the strategic alliance level, on the development of Naval Forces of both fraternal countries.

The meeting discussed the current state and issues of further expansion and development of cooperation in the military and military-educational fields, as well as opportunities and prospects for cooperation between Naval Forces of both countries.

Then a meeting was held with the Adviser to the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Bahtiyar Ersay. At the meeting, conducted in an atmosphere of sincere dialogue, the sides had a broad exchange of views on the positive results of the work on bringing the Azerbaijan Army in line with the model of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye.

At the end, the Turkish delegation visited Azerbaijan Naval Forces. The Acting Commander of the Naval Forces, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov met with the guests and exchanged views with his Turkish counterpart on other issues of mutual interest.

