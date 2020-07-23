Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ War College holds graduation ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

The War College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Thursday held a graduation ceremony for students of the relevant courses, the Defense Ministry said.

First, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with a minute of silence. Azerbaijan’s national anthem was performed.

Chief of the War College, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev, speaking at the ceremony, spoke about the achievements attained as a result of reforms in the field of military development. He congratulated the graduates on behalf of the Minister of Defense and wished them success in their future military service.

