Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to hold meeting in a videoconference format

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tomorrow it is planned to hold a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in the format of a videoconference.

The meeting is planned to be held with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

It should be noted that today Elmar Mammadyarov met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in a videoconference format.

News.Az

News.Az