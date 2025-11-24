Azerbaijani, Armenian representatives to start regular Peace Bridge visits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Regular reciprocal visits will be organized between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives and experts as part of the Peace Bridge initiative, Areg Kochinyan, a member of the Armenian delegation that visited Baku on November 21–22, said during a press conference in Yerevan on Monday.

He noted that authorities in both Armenia and Azerbaijan helped organize the visit and ensured the safety of all participants, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“We asked our Azerbaijani colleagues how they felt in Yerevan. They said they felt completely safe. I can say the same about our safety,” Kochinyan added.

News.Az