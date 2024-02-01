Azerbaijani army conducts classes of new training period (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the requirements set by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and the orders and decrees of the Defense Minister, the training process is being continued in the Azerbaijan Army to maintain the high-level combat readiness of the troops.

With regard to the beginning of the new training period, measures are being taken for battle training in the military units, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The units are being trained in putting on alert and their bringing to the state of combat readiness.

It should be noted that according to the training plan for 2024, the units are planned to leave the points of permanent deployment and move to the training centers and combined-arms training ranges.

