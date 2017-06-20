Azerbaijani army continues large-scale exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the large-scale exercises' plan, troops and personnel of command control posts, after having been put on alert, are moving to the operational areas, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told APA.



Troops are being managed in a covert and operative way, according to the demands for their organization.



All movements of the military personnel and military hardware are being regulated by the commandant's service.



Troops are carrying out actions under the terms of the current phase of the exercises.

