Azerbaijani army does not fire at civilians - Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information published by the Armenian media that the civilian population allegedly suffered as a result of shelling by the Azerbaijani army of the village of Garabulag in the Khojaly district (the former Aknakhbyur district in the Askeran region) is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The ministry officially states that the Azerbaijani army fires only at military targets and not at the civilian population.

News.Az

News.Az