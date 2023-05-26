Azerbaijani Army improves professionalism of snipers (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Practical exercises on shooting from sniper rifles were conducted in accordance with the training plan of the Azerbaijan Lan Forces for 2023, the countryəs Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The servicemen worked out the standards for taking up a firing position and bringing weapons into a state of combat readiness. Snipers performed the tasks of detecting and destroying conditional enemy targets in the exercise area with professionalism.

The main purpose of the exercises is to increase the ability to hit the target with accurate fire while observing the rules of aiming.

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov recently pointed out the importance of clarifying the operational plans of military units of the Ground Forces, Air Forces, Rocket and Artillery Troops, Special Forces, and other military units, as well as further improving the quality of intensive exercises and training of troops conducted in cooperation.

Colonel-General Hasanov instructed to pay special attention to the enhanced training of all types of combat support units.

