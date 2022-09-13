Azerbaijani army is capable of preventing all provocations: military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijani army is always vigilant," reserve colonel, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.az.

The military expert emphasizes that the operational conditions at the border are under the control of the Azerbaijani Army: "As a result, the Azerbaijani army revealed the activities of the Armenian sabotage groups, opened retaliatory fire at firing points and positions, and prevented sabotage. The Armenian side suffered losses in both manpower and equipment, and did not have the opportunity to expand its provocation."

Sh. Ramaldanov said that the Azerbaijani army is able to prevent all provocations after that because of its vigilance.

News.Az