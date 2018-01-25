Azerbaijani Army ranks 58th in world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the Azerbaijani Army continues to expand its military might, proving itself as the most powerful army in the South Caucasus region and one of the strongest among the world’s armies.

Azerbaijan was ranked the 58th among 133 countries in the 2017 Military Strength Ranking, compiled by a U.S.-based Global Firepower survey center, AzerNews reports.

The report notes that the country’s Air Force has 18 fighter aircraft, 29 attack, 64 transport and 19 trainer aircraft, as well as 93 helicopters at its disposal.

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan include 520 combat tanks, 1,590 armored fighting vehicles, 359 artillery mounts and 191 rocket launchers, the report reads.

It also says that the military strength of the Azerbaijani armed forces is 374,500 people, while 3,750,000 of the population are fit for service.

As for the neighboring countries, Russia was listed second, Turkey 8th, Iran 2st, while Georgia took the 82nd place and Armenia is 93rd.

Azerbaijan left behind many CIS countries, including Georgia, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, as well as other states such as Portugal, Hungary, Belgium, Croatia to take its place among the first 58 strongest armies of the world.

The Azerbaijani Army, which today is considered the most modern army in the Caucasus, consists of Air Force and Air Defense Forces, the Navy, and the Land Forces.

The skills and combat readiness of the Azerbaijani Army, equipped with modern military machinery, are growing year by year, as the country’s Armed Forces regularly conduct military exercises. The army building process in Azerbaijan is progressing as well. This is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, as twenty percent of the country's territory is under Armenian occupation and the country is in a state of war with Armenia.

The army of the U.S. topped the ranking of Global Firepower, and was followed by Russia and China. The top three is followed by India, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Turkey, Germany, and Egypt to be the world’s top ten strongest military nations.

The ranking relies on more than 50 factors to determine each nation’s PowerIndex score. It is based on such items as the weapon diversity, geographical factors, logistics flexibility, natural resources and local industry of every listed country. The ranking provides data on the number of personnel of national armies, number of weapons, tanks, helicopters, aircraft, naval vehicles and other military data of various countries’ armies.

