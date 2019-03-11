Azerbaijani army starts large-scale drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army has started large-scale exercises under the supervision of the country’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The drills are held in accordance with the plan approved by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The exercises involve up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 500 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 300 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 20 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

The exercises will last until March 15.

News.Az

News.Az