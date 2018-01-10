Azerbaijani Army to strengthen further, President Aliyev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s military power has grown, President Ilham Aliyev said addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic de

“We are increasing our military power. According to international rankings, Azerbaijan`s army is among the world`s powerful armies. We are doing everything that is necessary for our army. The financial and technical resources of the army are being strengthened. Military units are being reconstructed and repaired,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.

The Head of the State noted that 80 percent of the military camps, bases are already in compliance with international standards and repair work of the remaining military units should be completed in the coming years. “The funds are allocated and will be allocated as much as needed. In addition, the funds needed to purchase new modern weapons are allocated. Unlike poor Armenia, we live on our own and increase our military power at our own expense. Unlike Armenia, we do not beg money from anybody, we do not apply for loans. Therefore, the Azerbaijani public and the enemy should know that the Azerbaijani Army will be further strengthened and be ready to fulfill any task.”

News.Az

News.Az