Azerbaijani army’s commando military unit conducts tactical-special drills (VIDEO)

The commando military unit of the Azerbaijani Land Forces conducted tactical-special exercises in line with the combat training plan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the exercise plan, based on the obtained intelligence data, the area where the imaginary enemy's sabotage group was supposed to commit a provocation was determined. In order to suppress the sabotage group’s provocation, the commandos left the places of their permanent deployment on alert and moved to the operational area.

Various redeployment methods were used in harsh climates and areas with sharp terrain. During the operation, the commandos ambushed by the subversive group of the imaginary enemy made a quick decision and trained the rules of repelling the ambush and conducting reconnaissance in the area.

The main objective of exercises is the development of tactical skills in the conditions of day and night visibility, as well as the further development of operational capabilities of the Commandos.

Specialists demonstrated high professionalism during the exercises and accomplished all the assigned tasks.

News.Az