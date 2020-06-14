Azerbaijani army’s parade formation leaves for Moscow (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A parade formation consisting of 75 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army has today left for Moscow to take part in a military parade to be held on June 24 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry reported.

The Azerbaijani servicemen who have completed training in Baku will continue preparations for the parade in Moscow along with parade formations of other countries.

The Azerbaijani servicemen equipped with local-made weapons will have a solemn march at the parade.

News.Az