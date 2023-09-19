Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army’s positions in Gadabay come under Armenian fire

On September 19, at 02:40 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Jil settlement of the Chambarak region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Novoivanovka settlement of the Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az. 

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry said. 


