Azerbaijani artillerymen inspect weapons, military equipment ahead of int’l contest

Azerbaijani artillerymen inspected weapons and military equipment ahead of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Friday.

After inspecting and receiving weapons and military equipment, Azerbaijani artillerymen began to work out the procedure for passing the stages of the contest.

Following the drawing procedure, in the first stage, Azerbaijani artillerymen will compete with the teams from Russia, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

The contest will last until August 17.

