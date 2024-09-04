Azerbaijani athlete claims gold at Paris 2024 Paralympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva clinched a gold medal on Tuesday at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, News.Az reports.

She set a new world record in the women's 100m T13 final with a time of 11.76 seconds.Currently, Azerbaijan is ranked 22nd in the Paris 2024 medal standings with three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

News.Az