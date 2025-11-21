Azerbaijani athletes win 59 medals at ISG Riyadh 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athletes concluded the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh with an impressive total of 59 medals after 14 days of competition.

On the last day, Azerbaijani athletes delivered an outstanding performance wining four more medals, News.Az reports.

Team Azerbaijan brought home 9 gold, 19 silver, and 31 bronze medals across a mix of sporting and game events.

In the overall medal standings, Azerbaijan ranked the 10th place. Türkiye topped the table, with Uzbekistan as the runner-up, followed by Iran.

The tournament brought together athletes representing a total of 57 countries.

News.Az