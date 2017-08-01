Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani becomes world champion defeating Armenian - PHOTOS

The youth wrestling world championship has started today in Tampere (Finland).

Oxu.Az reports with reference to 1news.az that on the first day Azerbaijani wrestler Shahin Mukhtarov (50 kg) won a gold medal.

In the final, the Azerbaijani wrestler defeated Karen Zurabyan from Moldova with 7 points to 5.

News.Az


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

