Azerbaijani becomes world champion defeating Armenian - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The youth wrestling world championship has started today in Tampere (Finland).

Oxu.Az reports with reference to 1news.az that on the first day Azerbaijani wrestler Shahin Mukhtarov (50 kg) won a gold medal.

In the final, the Azerbaijani wrestler defeated Karen Zurabyan from Moldova with 7 points to 5.

News.Az

News.Az