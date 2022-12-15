Azerbaijani, Belarusian foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held phone talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov first congratulated Sergei Aleinik on his appointment as Belarusian foreign minister and wished him success in his activity.

Hailing the high level of multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the parties discussed prospects for the future development of bilateral ties.

Minister Aleinik emphasized that Belarus is satisfied with the strategic dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan. It was stated that Belarus always supports peace and stability in our region.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Minister Bayramov invited his Belarusian counterpart to visit Azerbaijan.

News.Az