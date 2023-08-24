Azerbaijani, Belgium foreign ministers mull Zangazur corridor opening
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he discussed with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib the opening of the Zangazur corridor, News.Az reports.
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart, the top Azerbaijani diplomat said they also talked about the East-West corridor and its growing role.
FM Bayramov brought to the attention of Hadja Lahbib the significance of the Zangazur corridor as a new branch of the East-West corridor.