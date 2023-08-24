Azerbaijani, Belgium foreign ministers mull Zangazur corridor opening

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he discussed with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib the opening of the Zangazur corridor, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart, the top Azerbaijani diplomat said they also talked about the East-West corridor and its growing role.

FM Bayramov brought to the attention of Hadja Lahbib the significance of the Zangazur corridor as a new branch of the East-West corridor.

