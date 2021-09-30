Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani border guard injured in mine blast in Zangilan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani border guard injured in mine blast in Zangilan

An Azerbaijani border guard got injured as a result of a mine blast in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district on Sept. 30, the State Border Service told News.Az..

While moving to a combat post in Zangilan district, junior sergeant Elgun Nazarkhanli got injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine blast on September 30 at about 15:00.

After having received first aid, Nazarkhanli was evacuated by helicopter to a military hospital in Ahmadbayli village of Fuzuli district. 

Currently, the serviceman is under medical control.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      