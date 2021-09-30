Azerbaijani border guard injured in mine blast in Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani border guard got injured as a result of a mine blast in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district on Sept. 30, the State Border Service told News.Az..

While moving to a combat post in Zangilan district, junior sergeant Elgun Nazarkhanli got injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine blast on September 30 at about 15:00.

After having received first aid, Nazarkhanli was evacuated by helicopter to a military hospital in Ahmadbayli village of Fuzuli district.

Currently, the serviceman is under medical control.

News.Az

