Azerbaijani border guard killed as a result of Armenia’s provocation

The units of Armenian armed forces have committed another provocation by violating blatantly the ceasefire regime on the contact line at the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the State Border Service (SBS) told APA.

The soldier Farzaliyev Farzali Ali­mur­sal oglu, the border guard was martyred by the sniper shot opened from the enemy side in the direction of Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region at around 14:56 on January 7, 2020.

Chief of the State Border Service colonel-general Elchin Guliyev and other senior officers are at the scene now. Necessary measures are being implemented jointly with the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

