Azerbaijani boxer crowned European champion

Azerbaijani boxer Ali Zamanov (48kg) has won a gold medal at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Anapa, Russia after beating British Joe McGrail 4-1, AzerTag reports.

On the way to the final, Zamanov defeated Armenian Hayk Alaberkyan, Russian Eduard Voskanyan, Bulgarian Krasimir Churov and Moldovan Mikhail Taranu.

