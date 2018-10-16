Azerbaijani boxer crowned European champion
- 16 Oct 2018 20:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 134468
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-boxer-crowned-european-champion Copied
Azerbaijani boxer Ali Zamanov (48kg) has won a gold medal at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Anapa, Russia after beating British Joe McGrail 4-1, AzerTag reports.
On the way to the final, Zamanov defeated Armenian Hayk Alaberkyan, Russian Eduard Voskanyan, Bulgarian Krasimir Churov and Moldovan Mikhail Taranu.
News.Az