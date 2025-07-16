Azerbaijani boxer secures European gold with victory over Armenian opponent

In addition to Taghi's gold, other Azerbaijani female boxers also impressed with their performances. Jamila Muradli (52 kg), Fidan Bakarova (63 kg), and Sama Abbasova (66 kg) secured silver medals, while Aylin Nazarova (46 kg), Guler Huseynova (48 kg), and Zahra Mammadova (54 kg) each won bronze.

The women's team ended the championship with a total of 1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

On the sixth day of the event, Safdar Mammadzade (+80 kg) advanced to the men’s final after a dominant win over Belarus' Kirill Zhukovsky. Mammadzade will face Russian boxer Bogdan Smolkin in the final. Azerbaijani male boxers also earned several bronze medals throughout the competition, with Gardash Rahimov (46 kg), Muhammad Rasulov (50 kg), Raul Heydarli (54 kg), Shahin Aslanov (60 kg), and Hagverdi Hasanov (63 kg) all contributing to the team’s success.