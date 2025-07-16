Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani boxer secures European gold with victory over Armenian opponent
Amina Taghi, a standout Azerbaijani female boxer in the 50 kg category, claimed the gold medal at the European Youth Boxing Championship in Novi Pazar, Serbia, after defeating Armenia’s Amest Afrikyan in the final.

Taghi triumphed with a 4:1 score (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 27:30, 30:27), earning top honors and bringing pride to her nation as the Azerbaijani national anthem played in the background, News.Az reports, citing local media.
In addition to Taghi's gold, other Azerbaijani female boxers also impressed with their performances. Jamila Muradli (52 kg), Fidan Bakarova (63 kg), and Sama Abbasova (66 kg) secured silver medals, while Aylin Nazarova (46 kg), Guler Huseynova (48 kg), and Zahra Mammadova (54 kg) each won bronze.

The women's team ended the championship with a total of 1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

On the sixth day of the event, Safdar Mammadzade (+80 kg) advanced to the men’s final after a dominant win over Belarus' Kirill Zhukovsky. Mammadzade will face Russian boxer Bogdan Smolkin in the final. Azerbaijani male boxers also earned several bronze medals throughout the competition, with Gardash Rahimov (46 kg), Muhammad Rasulov (50 kg), Raul Heydarli (54 kg), Shahin Aslanov (60 kg), and Hagverdi Hasanov (63 kg) all contributing to the team’s success.


