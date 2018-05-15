Azerbaijani carpets impress Japanese delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Katsumi Okuma, the founder of the Japanese Carpet Gallery company, has hailed Azerbaijan`s ancient traditions of carpet weaving and said the Japanese delegation led by him are deeply impressed by the Azerbaijani carpets as they met with Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC Vidadi Muradov.

Vidadi Muradov informed the Japanese delegation about the Azerbaijani carpets, the country’s ancient traditions of carpet weaving and ancient Azerbaijani patterns, AzerTag reports.

Muradov highlighted the measures to develop carpet weaving in recent years, praising attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that 10 carpet weaving workshops were built and put into operation in different regions of Azerbaijan in 2016-2017.

Okuma highlighted the activity of the Japanese company. He said his company has been importing various traditional carpets from Japan to the East for 30 years. The Carpet Gallery, which was initially engaged only in selling carpets, is currently involved in publishing books and research works for a better presentation of carpets from Eastern countries. Today, the company is also involved in exploring the historical carpet weaving centers on the Great Silk Road and in issuing new editions of publications on ancient carpets.

Okuma noted that Japan has great potential for exporting carpets. He expressed his company’s keen interest in organizing sales of Azerbaijani carpets in Japan.

During the meeting "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and Japanese Carpet Gallery agreed to establish cooperation.

