Azerbaijani CEC chairman informs Montenegrin colleague on preparations for upcoming presidential election

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov held a meeting with his visiting Montenegrin counterpart Nikola Mugosa, News.Az reports the CEC’s press service.

Panahov informed the guest in details about the ongoing preparations for the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s CEC, overseeing the entire process, printed and distributed ballots to the district election commissions, with the quantity exceeding six million.

The Azerbaijani official mentioned that over 90,000 local and 790 international observers have been accredited to monitor the election.

Besides, Panahov stressed that the preparation process is being carried out in accordance with the Electoral Code.

It was highlighted that the "Election-2024" Independent Media Center is operational in connection with the election. A total of 34 reputable media outlets, including leading global media agencies such as Associated Press, BBC, Al Jazeera, and Kyodo, will cover the election.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to observe the presidential election, Mugosa wished Azerbaijan success in conducting transparent and fair election.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7.

On December 19, Azerbaijan’s CEC approved the candidacy of incumbent President Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the upcoming election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary snap presidential election.

News.Az