Azerbaijani CEC chairman meets with Hungarian counterpart

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation led by President of the National Election Office of Hungary Attila Nagy, News.Az reports.

Mazahir Panahov briefed his Hungarian counterpart about Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War in 2020 resulting in the country’s liberating its territories from the occupation, as well as the local anti-terrorist measures in 2023, which had fully ensured the country’s territorial integrity.

Azerbaijan’s CEC Chairman noted that the current presidential election is the first election conducted across the entire territory of Azerbaijan. He also revealed a total number of 6,5 million voters involved in the process, as well as 6,537 available polling stations, with 26 being set up in the liberated territories.

Attila Nagy expressed his gratitude for the invitation, saying that the Hungarian delegation would actively monitor the election process until the end of the voting.

News.Az