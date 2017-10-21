Azerbaijani CEC reps observe local elections in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives from the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) are in Georgia to observe local government elections.

CEC secretary Mikayil Rahimov and deputy head of the CEC Secretariat monitoring the voting process at three polling stations in Georgia on Saturday, an APA correspondent reported from Tbilisi.



Rahimov said that the voting process is taking place in a calm atmosphere. “No violations were recorded during the voting. Voters are willing to participate in the elections,” he said.



Rahimov noted that the results of their observations will be discussed in Georgia’s CEC.



“We will submit the results of our observations to Georgia’s CEC at 23:00pm,” he added.

News.Az

