Azerbaijani CEC warns candidates over the Election Silence Day

"If the registered candidates are engaged in a pre-election campaign in Election Silence Day the Central Election Commission will take appropriate steps to address those persons," CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov told APA.

Mr. Gasimov expressed hope on the Election Silence day candidates will not deal with a campaign.

"If such cases are revealed, serious violations are detected and the investigation proves that the election commissions will take all the necessary legal steps in accordance with the Election Code," he said.

