Azerbaijani Central Bank holds another currency auction

The currency auction was held with participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the average rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar at 1.7009 AZN/USD after a currency auction held on September 5, the CBA told APA-Economics.



The manat’s rate against the US dollar amounted to 1.7010 on September 5.



