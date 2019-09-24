Azerbaijani chess player reaches 2019 FIDE Chess World Cup semifinals
- 24 Sep 2019 20:37
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 141865
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-chess-player-reaches-2019-fide-chess-world-cup-semifinals Copied
The 2019 FIDE Chess World Cup is underway in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk city, Trend reports on Sept. 24.
Having gained a victory over an 18-year-old US chess player Jeffery Xiong, the only representative of Azerbaijan in the competition, Teymur Rajabov, reached the semifinals.
Rajabov’s opponent at this stage will be the winner of the Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - Levon Aronian match.
News.Az