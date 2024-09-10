Azerbaijani chess players to compete at FIDE Olympiad 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani chess team are set to compete in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.

The men's team will feature Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and Mahammad Muradli, with Teymur Rajabov serving as the team captain, News.Az reports.The women’s squad will include Gunay Mammadzade, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar Mammadova.Chess Olympiad, the largest global chess event, brings together record-breaking 197 teams in the Open section and 184 squads in the Women's competition.The 45th Chess Olympiad is an over-the-board team competition where national chess federations compete for gold medals, trophies, and the title of strongest chess nation in the world. The grand opening ceremony will be held on September 10, and the games of the Olympiad start on September 11.

News.Az