Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Lachin

The Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the 28th anniversary of the occupation of Lachin district.

The statement reads: “Lachin district was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on May 18, 1992. Lachin is one of the Azerbaijani districts located on the border with Armenia and of great strategic importance.

The attack by the Armenian armed forces on the district resulted in the occupation of one city, one village and 125 villages. Thus, 217 cultural, 101 educational, 142 healthcare, 462 commercial enterprises and 30 communications, 2 transport and various other production facilities were destroyed. Over 77,000 Lachin residents became internally displaced and their properties were plundered. IDPs from Lachin are temporarily settled in 57 cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the occupation, the sixth century Albanian Aghoghlan cloister, the fourteenth century Malik Ajdar tomb and the ancient cemetery in Zabukh village were vandalized by Armenians.

After the occupation, natural resources were looted in the district. As in other occupied territories, refugees of Armenian descent, especially from Syria, were illegally resettled in the territory of Lachin district. Armenia’s steps to change the demographic composition of the district are a gross violation of international law.

On behalf of over a million Azerbaijanis, who were subjected to ethnic cleansing, we urge the international community to demand Armenia to immediately put an end to its ongoing aggression against the Azerbaijani people.

Armenia’s statements aimed at further escalating the situation and calls for the annexation of Azerbaijani territories seriously undermine the process of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict by peaceful means.

We declare that a just settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is possible only after the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands.

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is ready to coexist peacefully with the Armenian community of the region within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. Only in this case, we can ensure lasting peace in the region.”

News.Az