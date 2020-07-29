Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh slams Armenia’s attempts to distort essence of conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on Wednesday resolutely condemned Armenia’s attempts aimed at distorting the essence of the conflict and strengthening the consequences of the occupation under various pretexts.

The puppet regime, created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, continues to voice absurd claims about the format of negotiations and once again tries to present itself as “a party to the conflict”, the Azerbaijani community said in a statement.

The community reiterated that the format of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been approved by OSCE’s relevant decisions, including documents adopted during the 1992 Helsinki Final Meeting.

“We declare once again that as the whole world recognizes, the parties to the conflict are the aggressor Armenia and Azerbaijan, which was subjected to aggression. Therefore, any “statements” by the puppet regime are not worth even a scrap of paper on which its “text” is printed.”

As for the ceasefire declared in 1994, the community noted that Armenia took advantage of it [ceasefire] to strengthen the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. “During this period, Armenia in every possible way impeded the conflict resolution, as well as carried out illegal activities and illegal settlement in the occupied territories.”

Armenia’s repeated attempts to change the format of the negotiations have been rejected and strongly condemned by the international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the community stressed. “However, the Armenian leadership did not give up its position and continued to jeopardize the fragile peace process by taking steps serving the policy of annexation. On 12 July 2020, we witnessed this once again.”

It is obvious that Armenia is not interested in a peaceful solution to the conflict, the Azerbaijani community said, adding. “However, Armenia should know that the occupation of Azerbaijani lands will not last long. In any case, we will return to our ancestral lands.”

News.Az