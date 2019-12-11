Azerbaijani community ready for peaceful coexistence with Armenians in Karabakh after conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is ready to coexist peacefully within the Armenians with the borders of Azerbaijan after the conflict is settled, Tural Ganjaliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh, told a press conference Wednesday.

He noted that the conflict must be resolved and there is no alternative.

"If there is progress in the future in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, then it will be possible to consider the communities' meeting. There can be no talk of changing the format of negotiations. Our decision is final, and we have announced this. We are ready to live in peace with the Armenians in Karabakh after the conflict is resolved within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. If they avoid negotiations, this suggests that their position is not constructive," Ganjaliyev added.

News.Az

